St. Thomas vs. Butler Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's contest features the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) and the Butler Bulldogs (3-2) clashing at Alex G. Spanos Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-66 win for St. Thomas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.
The Tommies' last outing on Friday ended in a 74-63 loss to UC Irvine.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
St. Thomas vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. Thomas vs. Butler Score Prediction
- Prediction: St. Thomas 68, Butler 66
Other Summit Predictions
St. Thomas Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 178) on November 21
- 70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on November 18
St. Thomas Leaders
- Jade Hill: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Amber Scalia: 19.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Jordyn Glynn: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Jo Langbehn: 12.4 PTS, 73.7 FG%
- Phoebe Frentzel: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
St. Thomas Performance Insights
- The Tommies are outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game, with a +25 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (82nd in college basketball) and allow 70.4 per outing (277th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.