Saturday's contest features the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) and the Butler Bulldogs (3-2) clashing at Alex G. Spanos Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-66 win for St. Thomas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Tommies' last outing on Friday ended in a 74-63 loss to UC Irvine.

St. Thomas vs. Butler Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 68, Butler 66

Other Summit Predictions

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 178) on November 21

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on November 18

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Amber Scalia: 19.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

19.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Jordyn Glynn: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Jo Langbehn: 12.4 PTS, 73.7 FG%

12.4 PTS, 73.7 FG% Phoebe Frentzel: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies are outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game, with a +25 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (82nd in college basketball) and allow 70.4 per outing (277th in college basketball).

