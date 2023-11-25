Saturday's contest at South Point Arena has the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-0) taking on the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) at 4:30 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 victory for Vanderbilt.

Last time out, the Panthers lost 71-54 to Syracuse on Friday.

Northern Iowa vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Northern Iowa vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 74, Northern Iowa 65

Northern Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers had a +299 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They put up 74.6 points per game, 35th in college basketball, and allowed 65.5 per outing to rank 210th in college basketball.

Northern Iowa's offense was more productive in MVC games last season, scoring 76 points per contest, compared to its season average of 74.6 PPG.

The Panthers scored 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

Defensively Northern Iowa was better in home games last year, allowing 63.4 points per game, compared to 69.2 in road games.

