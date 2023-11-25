The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) clash to try to take home Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Badgers are only 2.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 43.5 points.

Wisconsin is putting up 366.5 yards per game on offense (81st in the FBS), and rank 36th defensively, yielding 335.5 yards allowed per game. Minnesota's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 20.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 75th with 26.8 points allowed per contest.

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -2.5 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Minnesota Recent Performance

The Golden Gophers are struggling right now both offensively and defensively -- gaining 275.3 yards per game in their past three games (-109-worst in college football), and giving up 469.7 per game (second-worst).

In their past three games, the Golden Gophers are putting up 19.7 points per game (-57-worst in college football), and allowing 37.7 per game (-94-worst).

Minnesota is accumulating 182.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-36-worst in the country), and giving up 255.7 per game (-72-worst).

In their past three games, the Golden Gophers have rushed for 92.7 yards per game (-92-worst in college football), and given up 214 on the ground (-93-worst).

The Golden Gophers are winless against the spread and 1-2 overall in their past three contests.

Minnesota has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 13 Big Ten Betting Trends

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's ATS record is 3-8-0 this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Minnesota has hit the over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Minnesota has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 1,671 passing yards, or 151.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.6% of his passes and has recorded 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Darius Taylor is his team's leading rusher with 103 carries for 591 yards, or 53.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Jordan Nubin has racked up 100 carries and totaled 442 yards with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's 710 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 48 receptions on 96 targets with seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has 28 receptions (on 56 targets) for a total of 376 yards (34.2 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 23 catches (on 44 targets) have netted him 226 yards (20.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Danny Striggow has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 29 tackles.

Jack Henderson, Minnesota's top tackler, has 39 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Tyler Nubin leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 36 tackles, one sack, and four passes defended.

