The No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Tiger Stadium in an SEC clash.

On the offensive side of the ball, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking best in the FBS by putting up 46.8 points per game. The Tigers rank 83rd on defense (27.5 points allowed per game). Texas A&M's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 286.5 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 405 total yards per game, which ranks 52nd.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

LSU Texas A&M 562.3 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405 (58th) 410.9 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.5 (5th) 218.8 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.5 (86th) 343.5 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (43rd) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (29th) 12 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 3,578 passing yards, completing 72.6% of his passes and throwing 36 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 1,014 yards (92.2 ypg) on 124 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has piled up 635 yards on 113 carries, scoring six times.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 1,424 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 80 receptions (out of 115 targets) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has grabbed 55 passes while averaging 92.8 yards per game and scoring 14 touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has compiled 23 grabs for 449 yards, an average of 40.8 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has thrown for 1,452 yards on 62.1% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels has rushed 92 times for 505 yards, with five touchdowns.

Le'Veon Moss has collected 439 yards (on 87 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 736 receiving yards on 45 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Evan Stewart has 38 receptions (on 62 targets) for a total of 514 yards (46.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jahdae Walker's 40 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

