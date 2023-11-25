Big South Games Today: How to Watch Big South Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football season continues into Week 13, which includes one game involving schools from the Big South. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the piece below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big South Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.