Timberwolves vs. Kings November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) clash with the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and NBCS-CA.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, NBCS-CA
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards puts up 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert puts up 14.3 points, 13.3 boards and 1 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor.
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Kyle Anderson averages 7.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 boards.
- Naz Reid puts up 16 points, 4.3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.
Kings Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Domantas Sabonis gives the Kings 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Keegan Murray is averaging 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's draining 39.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per game.
- Harrison Barnes is averaging 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 60% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.
- Malik Monk gets the Kings 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while posting 0 steals and 1 block.
- Kevin Huerter is putting up 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 26.9% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Kings
|112.4
|Points Avg.
|111.1
|102.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.8
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|43.7%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|31.9%
