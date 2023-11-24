The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UC Irvine Anteaters (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Summit Games

St. Thomas vs. UC Irvine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Tommies averaged 10.1 more points per game last year (63.3) than the Anteaters allowed their opponents to score (53.2).
  • St. Thomas had a 7-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.
  • Last year, the Anteaters recorded just 1.9 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Tommies gave up (64.3).
  • When UC Irvine put up more than 64.3 points last season, it went 12-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Wisconsin-River Falls W 101-62 Schoenecker Arena
11/18/2023 Utah Valley W 70-62 Schoenecker Arena
11/21/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) W 74-60 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/24/2023 UC Irvine - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/25/2023 Butler - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/29/2023 Iowa State - Schoenecker Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.