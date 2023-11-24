In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Ryan Hartman to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

In five of 16 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:21 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 1 1 0 21:38 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 6-2

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

