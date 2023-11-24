The Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert included, face off versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Gobert, in his most recent action, had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in a 112-99 win over the 76ers.

With prop bets available for Gobert, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 13.5 12.1 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 Assists -- 1.4 PRA -- 25.3 PR -- 23.9



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 9.0% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Kings concede 115.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Kings have given up 43.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Kings have conceded 27.4 per game, 24th in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 35 16 16 4 0 2 0 3/4/2023 31 13 14 0 0 2 0 1/30/2023 40 19 14 1 0 0 1 1/28/2023 36 13 14 1 0 1 1

