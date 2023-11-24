Big 12 rivals will meet when the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) meet the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oklahoma vs. TCU? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. TCU?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 37, TCU 21

Oklahoma 37, TCU 21 Oklahoma has won 80% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (8-2).

The Sooners have won all eight games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter.

TCU has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Horned Frogs have played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Sooners have an 80.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (-10)



Oklahoma (-10) In 11 Oklahoma games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Sooners are 6-2 ATS when favored by 10 points or more this season.

TCU owns a record of 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Horned Frogs won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)



Under (63.5) Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to go over Friday's total of 63.5 points six times this season.

This season, TCU has played only one game with a combined score over 63.5 points.

Oklahoma averages 40.8 points per game against TCU's 30.1, totaling 7.4 points over the game's point total of 63.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.5 60.4 60.7 Implied Total AVG 39.0 40.6 37.7 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-1-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 5-0 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.3 57.8 59.0 Implied Total AVG 34.1 35.2 32.5 ATS Record 5-5-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.