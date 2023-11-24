The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Stanford Cardinal (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Stanford vs. Northern Iowa matchup in this article.

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stanford Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Stanford (-5.5) 146.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stanford (-5.5) 146.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Northern Iowa is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).

The Panthers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Stanford has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Cardinal's five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

