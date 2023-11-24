The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Stanford Cardinal (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

Northern Iowa is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Cardinal are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 266th.

The Panthers put up an average of 74.2 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 78.5 the Cardinal allow to opponents.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa scored more points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than away (72.8).

At home, Northern Iowa knocked down 8.0 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Northern Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than away (31.9%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule