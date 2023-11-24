Mike Conley's Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 112-99 win versus the 76ers, Conley had five points, eight assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Conley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 10.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 Assists 5.5 5.3 PRA -- 18.1 PR -- 12.8 3PM 1.5 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Conley has made 3.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 17.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Conley's Timberwolves average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 115.6 points per game, the Kings are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.9 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 27.4 assists per game, the Kings are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Kings are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mike Conley vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 28 16 2 3 1 0 1 3/4/2023 30 24 3 3 4 0 0 1/3/2023 33 18 1 7 2 0 3 12/30/2022 30 17 2 8 4 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.