Will Marco Rossi score a goal when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

  • Rossi has scored in six of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Rossi has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:33 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 22:44 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:04 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

