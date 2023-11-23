The Week 13 college football slate includes two games featuring SWAC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Tuskegee vs. Alabama State

Week 13 SWAC Results

Alabama State 41 Tuskegee 3

Alabama State Leaders

Passing: Damon Stewart (11-for-16, 179 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Damon Stewart (11-for-16, 179 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ja'Won Howell (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Ja'Won Howell (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Tyree Saunders (3 TAR, 3 REC, 72 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Alabama State Tuskegee 316 Total Yards 0 179 Passing Yards 0 137 Rushing Yards 0 2 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 13 SWAC Games

Southern Jaguars vs. Grambling Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

