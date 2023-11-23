The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This contest will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Michael Duax: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank
136th 73.3 Points Scored 70.1 210th
141st 69.0 Points Allowed 69.9 169th
114th 32.7 Rebounds 29.6 298th
133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
186th 12.9 Assists 11.6 300th
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.