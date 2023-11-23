The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on ESPN2.

Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN2

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot 45.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.9% the Red Raiders' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Northern Iowa had a 13-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Red Raiders finished 133rd.
  • The Panthers' 70.1 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 69.0 the Red Raiders gave up.
  • Northern Iowa put together a 7-6 record last season in games it scored more than 69.0 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northern Iowa scored 71.8 points per game last season, 4.9 more than it averaged on the road (66.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than on the road (72.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa knocked down fewer treys away (6.7 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) too.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Loras W 90-50 McLeod Center
11/19/2023 @ South Florida L 74-65 Yuengling Center
11/22/2023 North Carolina L 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont - McLeod Center
12/2/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center

