The NHL has 14 games on its Wednesday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -115 to score

Avalanche vs. Canucks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 Rantanen's stats: 11 goals in 17 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -115 to score

Avalanche vs. Canucks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 17 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -105 to score

Bruins vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 Pastrnak's stats: 12 goals in 17 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +100 to score

Capitals vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 15 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Jets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 Kucherov's stats: 13 goals in 18 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +125 to score

Oilers vs. Hurricanes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 McDavid's stats: 6 goals in 15 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +125 to score

Jets vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 Connor's stats: 14 goals in 17 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +130 to score

Devils vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 Hughes' stats: 6 goals in 11 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +130 to score

Canadiens vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 18 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +135 to score

Oilers vs. Hurricanes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 Draisaitl's stats: 6 goals in 17 games

