Two streaking squads square off when the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of five in a row.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Marquette matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Marquette Betting Trends

Purdue is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Boilermakers' five games this season have hit the over.

Marquette has won one game against the spread this year.

Games featuring the Golden Eagles have hit the over once this year.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Bookmakers rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Purdue has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.