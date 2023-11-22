Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena as heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5 points.
Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|North Carolina
|-11.5
|148.5
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Northern Iowa played eight games last season that finished with a combined score over 148.5 points.
- Panthers matchups last year had a 140.1-point average over/under, 8.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Panthers had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.
- Last season, Northern Iowa was the underdog 16 times and won two of those games.
- The Panthers played as an underdog of +525 or more once last season and lost that game.
- The Panthers have a 16.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 148.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Carolina
|10
|33.3%
|76.2
|146.3
|70.9
|140.8
|147.1
|Northern Iowa
|8
|27.6%
|70.1
|146.3
|69.9
|140.8
|137.3
Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends
- The Panthers' 70.1 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels allowed.
- Northern Iowa went 6-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall when it scored more than 70.9 points last season.
Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Carolina
|9-21-0
|4-5
|11-19-0
|Northern Iowa
|13-16-0
|0-0
|18-11-0
Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Carolina
|Northern Iowa
|12-3
|Home Record
|8-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-7
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-10-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.8
|70.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
