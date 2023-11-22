Wednesday's contest that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) against the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-8.0)

North Carolina (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

Northern Iowa put up 70.1 points per game and allowed 69.9 last season, making them 210th in the country offensively and 169th on defense.

The Panthers were 298th in the country in rebounds per game (29.6) and 106th in rebounds conceded (30.1) last season.

At 11.6 assists per game last year, Northern Iowa was 300th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Panthers were 182nd in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last season. They were 183rd in 3-point percentage at 34%.

Last year, Northern Iowa was seventh-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (9.3 per game) and 282nd in defensive 3-point percentage (35.4%).

The Panthers attempted 39.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 29.4% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 60.9% of their shots, with 70.6% of their makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.