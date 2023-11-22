The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels averaged.

Northern Iowa went 11-10 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 334th.

The Panthers put up an average of 70.1 points per game last year, just 0.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels gave up.

When it scored more than 70.9 points last season, Northern Iowa went 7-6.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northern Iowa scored 4.9 more points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (66.9).

At home, the Panthers allowed 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 72.8.

Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa sunk fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) as well.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule