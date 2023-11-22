How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN.
Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels averaged.
- Northern Iowa went 11-10 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 334th.
- The Panthers put up an average of 70.1 points per game last year, just 0.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels gave up.
- When it scored more than 70.9 points last season, Northern Iowa went 7-6.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Northern Iowa scored 4.9 more points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (66.9).
- At home, the Panthers allowed 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 72.8.
- Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa sunk fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) as well.
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 83-77
|UNT Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Loras
|W 90-50
|McLeod Center
|11/19/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 74-65
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
