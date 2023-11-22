Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-2) at Williams Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60 and heavily favors Minnesota to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Golden Gophers are coming off of a 62-44 loss to UConn in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Minnesota vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 73, CSU Northridge 60

Minnesota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Gophers had a -66 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.2 points per game. They put up 71.4 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, and gave up 73.6 per outing to rank 345th in college basketball.

In conference contests, Minnesota scored fewer points per game (68.5) than its season average (71.4).

Offensively the Golden Gophers fared better in home games last year, putting up 73.6 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game in road games.

At home, Minnesota allowed 8.5 fewer points per game (70.6) than in road games (79.1).

