The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Mike Conley, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Conley, in his most recent game (November 20 win against the Knicks), put up 11 points and five assists.

Now let's dig into Conley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

Over 2.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+108)

Over 5.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers were the second-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers conceded 24.2 assists per contest last year (sixth in the league).

Defensively, the 76ers conceded 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, fifth in the NBA.

Mike Conley vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 24 6 0 3 1 0 2 1/14/2023 29 14 1 8 2 0 1 11/13/2022 32 3 1 8 1 0 0

