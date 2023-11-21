The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota Stats Insights

Last season, the Golden Gophers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Golden Lions' opponents made.

Minnesota had a 6-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Lions finished 201st.

Last year, the Golden Gophers recorded 6.8 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Golden Lions gave up (69.7).

Minnesota had a 4-4 record last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Minnesota played worse in home games last season, averaging 62.2 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in road games.

The Golden Gophers allowed 68.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.1).

When it comes to total threes made, Minnesota performed worse in home games last season, making 5.8 treys per game, compared to 6.4 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.7% clip in road games.

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule