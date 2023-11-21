How to Watch Minnesota vs. UAPB on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Minnesota vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Minnesota Stats Insights
- Last season, the Golden Gophers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Golden Lions' opponents made.
- Minnesota had a 6-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Lions finished 201st.
- Last year, the Golden Gophers recorded 6.8 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Golden Lions gave up (69.7).
- Minnesota had a 4-4 record last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Minnesota played worse in home games last season, averaging 62.2 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in road games.
- The Golden Gophers allowed 68.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.1).
- When it comes to total threes made, Minnesota performed worse in home games last season, making 5.8 treys per game, compared to 6.4 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.7% clip in road games.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|UTSA
|W 102-76
|Williams Arena
|11/16/2023
|Missouri
|L 70-68
|Williams Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 67-53
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/26/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Chase Center
|11/30/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Williams Arena
