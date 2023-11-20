Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Knicks on November 20, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and others in the Minnesota Timberwolves-New York Knicks matchup at Target Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -135)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -114)
- The 24.5-point total set for Edwards on Monday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- He has pulled down seven rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).
- Edwards' year-long assist average -- five per game -- is 0.5 higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Edwards has knocked down four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|11.5 (Over: -115)
|11.5 (Over: -104)
- The 11.5-point over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 2.8 less than his scoring average on the season (14.3).
- He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 11.5.
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: +136)
- Karl-Anthony Towns' 15.7 points per game are 5.8 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).
- Towns averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's over/under.
- Towns has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: +100)
|8.5 (Over: +108)
|4.5 (Over: -154)
|2.5 (Over: +152)
- Randle is averaging 13.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 6.8 lower than Monday's prop total.
- He has collected 11.7 boards per game, 3.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Randle's assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (4.5).
- Randle averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
|4.5 (Over: -161)
|2.5 (Over: -132)
- Jalen Brunson has put up 20 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.5 points less than Monday's points prop total.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Brunson's four made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
