SMU vs. West Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the SMU vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-3.5)
|143.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|SMU (-3.5)
|142.5
|-164
|+136
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. West Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)
- SMU covered 11 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- Mustangs games hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.
- West Virginia went 17-15-0 ATS last season.
- Mountaineers games hit the over 19 out of 32 times last year.
West Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- West Virginia ranks 48th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+10000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 140th, a difference of 92 spots.
- West Virginia has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.