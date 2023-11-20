Mike Conley could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the New York Knicks.

In his last action, a 121-120 win over the Pelicans, Conley totaled five points and five assists.

Let's break down Conley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Over 2.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Over 5.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.1 points per game last year made the Knicks the 12th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Knicks were the seventh-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 42 boards per game.

Allowing an average of 25.1 assists last year, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Knicks were 25th in the league last year, giving up 13 makes per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 32 24 4 11 3 1 2 11/15/2022 34 10 4 7 1 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.