T.J. Hockenson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 11 matchup with the Denver Broncos begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Hockenson's stats on this page.

Entering Week 11, Hockenson has 71 receptions for 681 yards -- 9.6 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 95 occasions.

T.J. Hockenson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Vikings have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Justin Jefferson (LP/hamstring): 36 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs K.J. Osborn (FP/concussion): 32 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Hockenson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 95 71 681 263 4 9.6

Hockenson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0 Week 8 @Packers 9 6 88 1 Week 9 @Falcons 12 7 69 0 Week 10 Saints 15 11 134 1

