Northern Iowa vs. South Florida: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The South Florida Bulls (1-1) host the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) at Yuengling Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Yuengling Center
Favorite
Spread
Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Northern Iowa and its opponent combined to hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.
- The Panthers' record against the spread last year was 13-16-0.
- South Florida (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 6.9% more often than Northern Iowa (13-16-0) last year.
Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Florida
|72
|142.1
|72
|141.9
|139.3
|Northern Iowa
|70.1
|142.1
|69.9
|141.9
|137.3
Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends
- The Panthers' 70.1 points per game last year were only 1.9 fewer points than the 72 the Bulls allowed to opponents.
- Northern Iowa put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72 points.
Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Florida
|15-14-0
|19-10-0
|Northern Iowa
|13-16-0
|18-11-0
Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Florida
|Northern Iowa
|9-9
|Home Record
|8-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-7
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-10-0
|9-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.8
|74.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
