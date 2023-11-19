The South Florida Bulls (1-0) will play the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Game Information

Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Michael Duax: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

South Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank 169th 72 Points Scored 70.1 210th 237th 72 Points Allowed 69.9 169th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 29.6 298th 54th 10 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 150th 13.4 Assists 11.6 300th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

