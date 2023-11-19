Sunday's contest at Yuengling Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) squaring off against the South Florida Bulls (1-1) at 5:00 PM (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Northern Iowa by a score of 78-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Yuengling Center

Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 78, South Florida 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Iowa (-5.8)

Northern Iowa (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

Northern Iowa scored 70.1 points per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 69.9 points per contest (169th-ranked).

With 29.6 boards per game, the Panthers were 298th in the country. They gave up 30.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 106th in college basketball.

Northern Iowa averaged 11.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 300th in college basketball.

The Panthers were 132nd in the country with 11.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 143rd with 12.3 forced turnovers per contest.

With 7.4 three-pointers per game, the Panthers ranked 182nd in the nation. They had a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 183rd in college basketball.

Northern Iowa gave up 9.3 treys per game (seventh-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 35.4% three-point percentage (282nd-ranked) to opposing teams.

In terms of shot breakdown, Northern Iowa took 60.9% two-pointers (accounting for 70.6% of the team's baskets) and 39.1% three-pointers (29.4%).

