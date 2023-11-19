Sunday's game that pits the UConn Huskies (2-1) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0) at Williams Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-55 in favor of UConn, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Golden Gophers secured a 75-53 win over North Dakota State.

Minnesota vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

Minnesota vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 92, Minnesota 55

Minnesota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Gophers put up 71.4 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per outing last season (345th in college basketball). They had a -66 scoring differential and were outscored by 2.2 points per game.

With 68.5 points per game in Big Ten contests, Minnesota tallied 2.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.4 PPG).

When playing at home, the Golden Gophers averaged 5.8 more points per game last year (73.6) than they did in road games (67.8).

Minnesota gave up 70.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.1 away from home.

