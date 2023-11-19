Sunday's game between the UConn Huskies (2-1) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0) matching up at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 91-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

Last time out, the Golden Gophers won on Wednesday 75-53 over North Dakota State.

The Golden Gophers are coming off of a 75-53 win against North Dakota State in their most recent outing on Wednesday. The Huskies won their most recent matchup 80-48 against Maryland on Thursday. Amaya Battle put up 20 points, four rebounds and nine assists for the Golden Gophers. Paige Bueckers' team-leading 24 points paced the Huskies in the win.

Minnesota vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Minnesota vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 91, Minnesota 56

Top 25 Predictions

Minnesota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Gophers were outscored by 2.2 points per game last season (posting 71.4 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, while giving up 73.6 per outing, 345th in college basketball) and had a -66 scoring differential.

Minnesota put up 68.5 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 2.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (71.4).

The Golden Gophers scored 73.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 67.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, Minnesota ceded 8.5 fewer points per game (70.6) than in away games (79.1).

UConn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies' +632 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 75.9 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per contest (46th in college basketball).

UConn averaged 2.4 fewer points in Big East games (73.5) than overall (75.9).

In 2022-23, the Huskies scored 5.7 more points per game at home (78.5) than away (72.8).

At home, UConn gave up 58.3 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 58.4.

