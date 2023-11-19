Will Jaren Hall Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jaren Hall was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings match up with the Denver Broncos at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Hall's stats below.
Rep Jaren Hall and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 11, Hall is averaging 50.5 passing yards per game (101 total). Other season stats include zero TD passes, zero interceptions and a 80.0% completion percentage (8-for-10), plus four carries for 10 yards.
Keep an eye on Hall's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jaren Hall Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Devin Duvernay
- Click Here for Tee Higgins
- Click Here for Odell Beckham Jr.
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hall 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|8
|10
|80.0%
|101
|0
|0
|10.1
|4
|10
|0
Hall Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|@Packers
|3
|4
|23
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|5
|6
|78
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.