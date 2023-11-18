Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The college basketball lineup on Saturday is not one to miss. The contests include the Colorado Buffaloes squaring off against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Howard Bison
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Imperial Arena
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Howard
- TV: FloHoops
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
How to Watch Illinois vs. Notre Dame
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Elon Phoenix vs. No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carmichael Arena
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch Elon vs. North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes vs. SMU Mustangs
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
- Location: Dallas, Texas
How to Watch Colorado vs. SMU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
