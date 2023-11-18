In the matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Badgers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (37) Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17

Week 12 Predictions

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the spread, the Badgers are 4-5-0 this year.

Wisconsin has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Badgers have played nine games this season and three of them have hit the over.

The average total for Wisconsin games this season has been 49.1, 12.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Cornhuskers.

So far this season, the Cornhuskers have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In games they have played as at least 6-point underdogs this season, the Cornhuskers are 1-1 against the spread.

In the Cornhuskers' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under in Nebraska games this year is 5.4 more points than the point total of 37 in this outing.

Badgers vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 22.2 19.6 20.5 17.8 24.8 22.3 Nebraska 18.9 18.2 21.3 17.7 15.3 19.0

