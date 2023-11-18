How to Watch the Wild vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild will travel to face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, November 18, with the Wild having dropped three consecutive games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in for the Wild-Senators matchup on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Avicii Arena in ,
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Senators Additional Info
|Wild vs Senators Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Senators Betting Trends & Stats
|Wild vs Senators Prediction
|Wild vs Senators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 63 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.
- The Wild's 49 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Wild have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|15
|4
|12
|16
|6
|5
|33.3%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|15
|5
|10
|15
|14
|5
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|15
|8
|6
|14
|2
|6
|51.6%
|Ryan Hartman
|15
|7
|4
|11
|13
|11
|44.4%
|Patrick Maroon
|15
|2
|7
|9
|4
|4
|50%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators' total of 48 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 13th in the NHL.
- With 55 goals (3.9 per game), the Senators have the league's ninth-best offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Senators have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Senators have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 36 goals over that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|14
|4
|16
|20
|19
|9
|48.5%
|Claude Giroux
|14
|5
|10
|15
|7
|7
|60.4%
|Mathieu Joseph
|14
|4
|10
|14
|6
|7
|41.2%
|Brady Tkachuk
|14
|10
|4
|14
|10
|9
|50%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|14
|3
|10
|13
|5
|2
|66.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.