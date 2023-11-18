There are 20 games featuring a ranked team on the Week 12 college football schedule, including the No. 5 Washington Huskies versus the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers.

Looking for how to watch college football? All the top games to watch this weekend are here.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 17 Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Tulane (-9.5)

No. 9 Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Louisville (-1)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: SECU Stadium

SECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Favorite: Michigan (-19.5)

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners at BYU Cougars

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Oklahoma (-24)

UL Monroe Warhawks at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-37.5)

UMass Minutemen at No. 25 Liberty Flames

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Liberty (-27.5)

Appalachian State Mountaineers at No. 18 James Madison Dukes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: James Madison (-10.5)

No. 16 Utah Utes at No. 19 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Favorite: Arizona (-1)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Favorite: Georgia (-10.5)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-24.5)

No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Clemson (-6.5)

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: Ohio State (-27.5)

No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Houston Cougars

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Oklahoma State (-7)

No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Favorite: Oregon (-23.5)

North Alabama Lions at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: -

No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Favorite: Kansas State (-8.5)

No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 10 Oregon State Beavers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-1)

Florida Gators at No. 11 Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Missouri (-11)

Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-30.5)

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-7.5)

