Will Vinni Lettieri Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, is Vinni Lettieri a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lettieri stats and insights
- Lettieri has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- Lettieri has no points on the power play.
- Lettieri's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
