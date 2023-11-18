As they prepare for a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6), the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 at Smoothie King Center.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 133-115 loss to the Suns in their last outing on Wednesday. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points in the Timberwolves' loss, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1.5 0 2 Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

