The Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) hit the court against the Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 132.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: CBU Events Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cal Baptist -5.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tommies Betting Records & Stats

St. Thomas and its opponents combined to score more than 132.5 points in 20 of 27 games last season.

The Tommies had a 144.3-point average over/under in their contests last year, 11.8 more points than the total for this game.

The Tommies' record against the spread last season was 16-11-0.

Last season, St. Thomas won one out of the 12 games, or 8.3%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Tommies were at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tommies have a 35.7% chance to win.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 132.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 132.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal Baptist 14 48.3% 69.4 143.6 65.3 135.5 135.7 St. Thomas 20 74.1% 74.2 143.6 70.2 135.5 144.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

The Tommies put up an average of 74.2 points per game last year, 8.9 more points than the 65.3 the Lancers gave up to opponents.

St. Thomas went 12-5 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scored more than 65.3 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal Baptist 13-16-0 5-3 12-17-0 St. Thomas 16-11-0 3-4 12-15-0

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal Baptist St. Thomas 12-5 Home Record 12-2 4-8 Away Record 4-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-1-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 63.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.