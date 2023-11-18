The Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) will play the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)

Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Parker Bjorklund: 15.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cal Baptist Top Players (2022-23)

Taran Armstrong: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Riley Battin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hunter Goodrick: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Reed Nottage: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Joe Quintana: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank 232nd 69.4 Points Scored 74.2 118th 46th 65.3 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 61st 33.8 Rebounds 29.0 317th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 66th 8.4 3pt Made 9.0 35th 88th 14.3 Assists 12.9 186th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 9.5 15th

