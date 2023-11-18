The Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) will play the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Parker Bjorklund: 15.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cal Baptist Top Players (2022-23)

  • Taran Armstrong: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Riley Battin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Goodrick: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reed Nottage: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joe Quintana: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank
232nd 69.4 Points Scored 74.2 118th
46th 65.3 Points Allowed 70.2 179th
61st 33.8 Rebounds 29.0 317th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd
66th 8.4 3pt Made 9.0 35th
88th 14.3 Assists 12.9 186th
99th 11.0 Turnovers 9.5 15th

