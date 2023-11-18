Saturday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (1-1) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-1) at Schoenecker Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with St. Thomas securing the victory. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on November 18.

The Tommies are coming off of a 101-62 victory over Wisconsin-River Falls in their last outing on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. Thomas vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 68, Utah Valley 67

Other Summit Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. Thomas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tommies scored 63.3 points per game last season (216th in college basketball) and allowed 64.3 (181st in college basketball) for a -30 scoring differential overall.

On offense, St. Thomas posted 62.5 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (63.3 points per game) was 0.8 PPG higher.

On offense, the Tommies averaged 63.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.7 points per game in away games.

Defensively St. Thomas played better at home last season, ceding 59.9 points per game, compared to 67.6 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.