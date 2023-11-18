St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) face the Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal Baptist vs. St. Thomas matchup.
St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Baptist Moneyline
|St. Thomas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal Baptist (-5.5)
|132.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Cal Baptist (-5.5)
|133.5
|-260
|+205
St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends (2022-23)
- St. Thomas covered 16 times in 27 games with a spread last year.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs last year, the Tommies had an ATS record of 3-4.
- Cal Baptist put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Lancers games.
