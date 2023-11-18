The SMU Mustangs (8-2) face an AAC matchup with the Memphis Tigers (8-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is SMU vs. Memphis?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 32, Memphis 30

SMU 32, Memphis 30 SMU has been the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Mustangs have played in seven games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won each time.

Memphis has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +270.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mustangs a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (+8.5)



Memphis (+8.5) SMU has five wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

The Mustangs have been favored by 8.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

Thus far in 2023 Memphis has two wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65)



Under (65) This season, three of SMU's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 65 points.

There have been five Memphis games that have ended with a combined score higher than 65 points this season.

The total for the contest of 65 is 15.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for SMU (40.5 points per game) and Memphis (39.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 60.3 58.9 Implied Total AVG 38.7 41 36.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-1 1-3-0 1-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.8 57 58.5 Implied Total AVG 33.9 33 34.6 ATS Record 2-6-1 0-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.