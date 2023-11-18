The Ball State Cardinals (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Northern Iowa vs. Ball State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 74.6 points per game last year were 8.0 more points than the 66.6 the Cardinals allowed.

Northern Iowa went 20-3 last season when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Last year, the Cardinals put up 77.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 65.5 the Panthers allowed.

Ball State had a 21-5 record last season when putting up more than 65.5 points.

The Cardinals shot 31.8% from the field last season, 15.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

The Panthers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.0 percentage points lower than the Cardinals given up to their opponents (54.2%).

