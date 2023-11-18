The Ball State Cardinals (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Ball State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 74.6 points per game last year were 8.0 more points than the 66.6 the Cardinals allowed.
  • Northern Iowa went 20-3 last season when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.
  • Last year, the Cardinals put up 77.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 65.5 the Panthers allowed.
  • Ball State had a 21-5 record last season when putting up more than 65.5 points.
  • The Cardinals shot 31.8% from the field last season, 15.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
  • The Panthers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.0 percentage points lower than the Cardinals given up to their opponents (54.2%).

Northern Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Green Bay W 78-67 McLeod Center
11/12/2023 Iowa L 94-53 McLeod Center
11/18/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
11/24/2023 Syracuse - South Point Arena
11/25/2023 Vanderbilt - South Point Arena

