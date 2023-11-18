The Minnesota Timberwolves, Naz Reid included, face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 133-115 loss versus the Suns, Reid tallied 13 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Reid's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Over 4.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 41.8 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.9.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Naz Reid vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 22 9 4 0 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.