The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) take the floor at Williams Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on Peacock. The matchup has no line set.

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last year.

Minnesota had less success against the spread than South Carolina Upstate last year, recording an ATS record of 14-13-0, compared to the 16-11-0 mark of the Spartans.

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 62.9 131.6 71 140.5 132.9 South Carolina Upstate 68.7 131.6 69.5 140.5 139.2

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Gophers scored 6.6 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Spartans gave up (69.5).

Minnesota had a 4-2 record against the spread and a 4-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 14-13-0 12-15-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 13-14-0

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota South Carolina Upstate 6-11 Home Record 11-2 1-9 Away Record 4-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

