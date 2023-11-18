The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) will play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)

Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank 350th 62.9 Points Scored 68.7 255th 207th 71.0 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 29.2 306th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.5 274th 62nd 14.7 Assists 11.7 289th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 12.6 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.